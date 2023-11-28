Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 20,331 Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQS)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 3.70% of Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLQS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 14,373 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,704,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $497,000.

Shares of BATS FLQS opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81. The company has a market cap of $24.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.02. Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

The Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Small Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US small-cap index based on a composite scores of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility. FLQS was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

