Private Advisor Group LLC Has $775,000 Holdings in First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 1.04% of First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period.

Get First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF Price Performance

FICS stock opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36. First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07.

First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.