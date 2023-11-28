Private Advisor Group LLC Has $771,000 Stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 12.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,270,000 after purchasing an additional 68,264 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Clear Secure by 1,452.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 24,941 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Clear Secure by 112.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Clear Secure by 27.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 23,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at $228,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Clear Secure Price Performance

YOU stock opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,004.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $21.58. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $160.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.81 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 3.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

About Clear Secure

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.