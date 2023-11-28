Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,007 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 70.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000.

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,950.00.

BHP stock opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.54. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

