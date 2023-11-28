Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 2,956 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 125.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,364,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,950,000 after purchasing an additional 60,704 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 45,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WHR opened at $108.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.75. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $160.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WHR. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WHR

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

