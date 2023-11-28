Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 14,063 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 82.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,063 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,752,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average is $23.76.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

