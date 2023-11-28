Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,856,000 after acquiring an additional 392,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $422,150,000 after purchasing an additional 775,533 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 19.9% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,530,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,315 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,680,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,949,000 after purchasing an additional 111,336 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Marathon Oil stock opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.30. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $32.54.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,811.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $4,369,993.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,436,078.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,470 shares of company stock worth $9,879,679. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.