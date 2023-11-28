Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 112.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 149.5% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 37.7% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 76.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 56.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.75. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.19%.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

