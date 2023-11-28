Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 701 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,917 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fithian LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 1.0 %

HDB stock opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.36. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $55.95 and a 1-year high of $71.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

HDB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

