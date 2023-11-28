PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 579 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Masco by 0.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masco by 22.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Masco by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $59.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $45.74 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.60.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

