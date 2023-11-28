PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,769 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 80.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 42.6% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.3 %

LAMR stock opened at $98.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.40. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $111.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

