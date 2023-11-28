PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 181,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,826,333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,008,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,100,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $785,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,889 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $218.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.30.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.37. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.40.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

