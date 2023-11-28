PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,397 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 87.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total transaction of $426,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $235.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $211.16 and a one year high of $309.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.24.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $607.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.80 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

