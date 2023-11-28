Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.
Separately, Barclays cut Pernod Ricard from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Pernod Ricard
Pernod Ricard Trading Up 0.3 %
Pernod Ricard Company Profile
Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pernod Ricard
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Upwork underscores the strength of the AI gig economy
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Li Auto smashes estimates proving EVs can be profitable
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Teva Pharma is the way to play the re-rise of generic drugs
Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.