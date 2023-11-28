Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 686 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 11,433.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,551,004,000 after buying an additional 186,079,431 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,877,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,912,029,000 after purchasing an additional 436,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,725,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,404,484,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,892,695,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,416,000 after purchasing an additional 95,728 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,545. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $525.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $500.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $485.21. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $531.75.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ROP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ROP

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.