Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 11,455.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after acquiring an additional 758,547,908 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,850,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,311,275,000 after acquiring an additional 578,319 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,314,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,350,268,000 after acquiring an additional 225,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,214,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,114,000 after acquiring an additional 78,376 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $67.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.62. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $2,226,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,307.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,295 shares of company stock valued at $12,609,879 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

