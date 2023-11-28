Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 86.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,004 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 58,312 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 43.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,190 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 54.7% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 943,546 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,383,000 after purchasing an additional 333,453 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 246,053 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 49.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,986 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.5% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GM opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.