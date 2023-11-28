Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 3,261 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $87.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.52 and a 200-day moving average of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.72 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACGL

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.