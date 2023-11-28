Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,528 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 114.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 186,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $85.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

