Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 173 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth $6,444,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after buying an additional 103,815 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in American Woodmark by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after buying an additional 100,455 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 922,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,013,000 after acquiring an additional 83,890 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the second quarter worth approximately $4,425,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AMWD. Zelman & Associates raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

American Woodmark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $74.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average of $71.71. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $80.27.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.