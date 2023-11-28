Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 965.83 ($12.20).

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.16) to GBX 1,090 ($13.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Pennon Group Stock Performance

Pennon Group Company Profile

Shares of PNN stock opened at GBX 750 ($9.47) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 683.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 699.11. Pennon Group has a one year low of GBX 532.83 ($6.73) and a one year high of GBX 976 ($12.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of £1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4,263.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

