Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,324 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $17,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in Paychex by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.63.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $118.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

