Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.29 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $445.58 million and $2.29 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002659 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005350 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000063 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 448,212,766 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

