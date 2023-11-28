Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.69.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POU. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on POU

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Paramount Resources stock opened at C$26.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$25.05 and a 1 year high of C$33.80. The company has a market cap of C$3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.47.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$430.70 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 31.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 3.6441558 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.89%.

Insider Activity at Paramount Resources

In other news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total value of C$416,289.90. In related news, Senior Officer Garth W.J. Stotts sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.20, for a total transaction of C$362,408.40. Also, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total value of C$416,289.90. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.