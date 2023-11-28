Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,817 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Orange by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 64,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 25,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Orange by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 131,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Orange by 974.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 306,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 278,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Orange from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Orange from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.72 to $13.65 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.08.

Orange Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ORAN opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $13.08.

Orange Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

About Orange

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

