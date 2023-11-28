Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 99.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $51,212,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $36,626,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $28,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 279.17%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.