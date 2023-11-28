OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,883,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,026 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $67,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,046,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,595,000 after acquiring an additional 345,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,674,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,780,000 after purchasing an additional 294,759 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 98,211.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,122,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,686,000 after purchasing an additional 103,185 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in OGE Energy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 6,610,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,935,000 after buying an additional 1,567,512 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

OGE opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $41.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $945.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.4182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

