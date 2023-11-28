O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 19.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Wedbush started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

