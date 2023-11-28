O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 6,270 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Public Storage by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,377,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,123,000 after buying an additional 639,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Public Storage by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 986,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,862,000 after buying an additional 386,233 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in Public Storage by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 10,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 37.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,973 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.71.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.5 %

PSA opened at $256.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.21 and a 200-day moving average of $274.86.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

