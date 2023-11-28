O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,694 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $219,033,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5,183.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,450 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97,245.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 813,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,174,000 after purchasing an additional 812,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 386.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after purchasing an additional 679,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SJM opened at $111.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.65 and its 200 day moving average is $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of -653.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SJM shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

