O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,150 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth $29,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 235.0% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci purchased 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.57 per share, for a total transaction of $106,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $394,522.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.64. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

