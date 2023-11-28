O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 19,403 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,824 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,403 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 227.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

