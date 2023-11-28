O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,488 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $92.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.10. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.249 dividend. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

