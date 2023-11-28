O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,734 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMKTA. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 14.3% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 65,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Ingles Markets Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $80.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.00 and its 200-day moving average is $80.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 5.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingles Markets

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,156. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

