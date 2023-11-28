O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 30.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

Welltower Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of WELL opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.04. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.62 and a 52 week high of $90.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

