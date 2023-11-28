O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,770 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Limbach were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Limbach during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 52.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Limbach during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Limbach during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Trading Down 1.9 %

LMB stock opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $437.03 million, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMB shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Limbach from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Limbach from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limbach in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Limbach currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

