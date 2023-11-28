O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BELFB. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 100.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 114,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 185.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $55.82 on Tuesday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $63.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $713.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average of $51.35.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.36. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $158.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is presently 4.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,468. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincent Vellucci acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Bel Fuse

(Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

