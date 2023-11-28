O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OTIS opened at $85.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

