O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,877 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of KT by 57.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after buying an additional 189,661 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of KT by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in KT by 27.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 45,023 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of KT by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of KT by 259.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 427,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 308,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

KT Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:KT opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on KT. Bank of America upgraded KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

Get Our Latest Report on KT

KT Profile

(Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.