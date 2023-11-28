O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 117.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after buying an additional 865,977 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 196,429 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 12.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 26.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Microelectronics from $8.40 to $10.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

United Microelectronics Stock Down 0.6 %

United Microelectronics stock opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.17. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $8.97.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 28.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Microelectronics

(Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.