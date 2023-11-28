O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,768 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,520 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.22.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $154.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.52 and a 1 year high of $164.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.60 and its 200 day moving average is $152.71.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

