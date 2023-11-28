Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,249 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $55,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,603,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth $521,017,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 83.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,925,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502,952 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 144.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,204,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.34. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $85.16.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.65.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

