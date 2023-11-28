Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 79.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,531 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $23,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 2,781.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 247.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.65.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien stock opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.34. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

