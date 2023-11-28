NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,876 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 149,744 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in NOV were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in NOV by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.43. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $24.83.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

