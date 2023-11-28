Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $113,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 87.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Landstar System by 9.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

LSTR opened at $173.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.91. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.05 and a 12-month high of $208.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens lowered their price target on Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.60.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

