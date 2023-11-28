Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 467,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,904 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $101,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 267.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total value of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,689.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total transaction of $2,499,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,689.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,475,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock worth $3,017,039 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $230.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $257.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.19 and a 200-day moving average of $222.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPLA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.90.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

