Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Stock Position Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322,462 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,284,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,070,000 after purchasing an additional 837,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after purchasing an additional 742,371 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $15,673,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 296.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 742,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,752,000 after purchasing an additional 554,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $56,069.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 60,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,629.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $56,069.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 60,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,629.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $1,156,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,901,972.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,924 shares of company stock worth $1,600,762. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.91. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.22.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

