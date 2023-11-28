nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.55% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

nLIGHT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $604.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.18. nLIGHT has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 17.11% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nLIGHT will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,807,000. Harvey Partners LLC bought a new stake in nLIGHT in the first quarter worth $6,108,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 998.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 453,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 412,179 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after acquiring an additional 365,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,337,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,990,000 after purchasing an additional 297,883 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

