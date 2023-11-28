Nervos Network (CKB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.10 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $137.61 million and $2.10 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 43,710,528,173 coins and its circulating supply is 43,038,896,823 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

