Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Neogen were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Neogen

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neogen news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,469.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $334,100 and have sold 4,859 shares worth $75,823. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.